Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne photo: contributed

JUNO Award winner Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne, still loves to boogie

The West Kelowna based musician is still touring at 74 years-old

Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne has been playing the blues professionally since 1961 and is still touring around the world.

The 74 year-old JUNO Award winner is famous for his flamboyant zoot suit and his work ethic.

The blues legend began his career in a restaurant that had a hidden gambling den behind the stage in Los Angeles where they would get slipped tips by the big winners that night.

“We were making $15 a night which was a lot of money back then, most people that started then were making four or five dollars,” said Wayne. “There was a special door that slid with a special knock, so we played as a disguise I guess… It was an illegal thing, not a casino.”

The legendary keyboard player, born in Spokane, W.A., never deviated from his instrument, he says he was always drawn to the keys, saying he has picked up an accordion in the past, but it wasn’t the same.

Incorporating his voice into the music came later for Wayne, because there was no demand for it playing in clubs.

“People wanted to hear dance music, so I was hired to play everyone else’s music. Now I’m hired to play my music,” said Wayne.

RELATED: In One Night promises to delve into broken relationships

Now he uses his music to travel around the world and share his classic tunes that have survived decades, now he has released his tenth album, Inspired By The Blues. The Boogie Woogie Hall of Famer worked alongside harmonica player Billy Branch, guitarist Duke Robillard and B.B. King’s long-time bassist Russell Jackson. The album includes a tribute to Fats Domino. The self-produced album is a throwback to 1950s rhythm and blues with a modern twist.

“Music is very powerful, but it’s the words that are very powerful. It’s very important because that is the human element. Just the music and the kind of vibes that come from the music, how passionate you are when you play it transcends that kind of message. (When playing in non-English speaking countries) they may not understand what I am saying but they are learning, they are listening and they are feeling.”

RELATED: Review: Okanagan Symphony dazzles with Verdi’s Requiem

Wayne says that the blues isn’t going anywhere any time soon, aligning it with the likes of Classical Music.

“A lot of Blues artists are at the age of passing on and they are the ones with the torch, whoever is still standing will need to run with it. It’s been around a long time, it was birthed from gospel music. It’s not going away but it does change form as it attracts the younger kids. They are going to try to keep it going, modernize it and make it their own. It will be around as long as classical, rock’n’roll will but forever in different forms,” said Wayne.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
In One Night promises to delve into broken relationships
Next story
Heir’s big birthday: 70 candles lined up for Prince Charles

Just Posted

UPDATE: Have you seen Cassy Miller?

Friends and family are looking for information about the Kelowna woman

One Okanagan council is starting to consider their effect on the environment

Councillor at large Penny Gambell is turning her attention to the impact… Continue reading

JUNO Award winner Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne, still loves to boogie

The West Kelowna based musician is still touring at 74 years-old

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

In One Night promises to delve into broken relationships

The New Vintage Theatre play will run late November in Kelowna

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 13, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Most fatal overdose victims did not have recent police contact: Stats Canada

11 per cent of those who fatally overdosed in B.C. had four or more contacts with the police

Calgarians head to the polls to declare ‘yea’ or ‘nay’ on Winter Games

The question “are you for or are you against hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?” was to be posed to them Tuesday in a plebiscite to help determine whether the city should move ahead with a bid.

Heir’s big birthday: 70 candles lined up for Prince Charles

Prince Charles turns 70 Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, still serving in the heir to the throne role he has filled since he was a young child.

Trudeau lays down challenge to companies in bid to boost trade with Asia

“Building the relationships, building the connections, building the facility and also changing mindsets — getting Canadian companies to see the opportunities we have around the world to partner and invest.”

CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White House

CNN is asking for an immediate restraining order to return Acosta to the White House.

Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

US trial to tell epic tale of Mexican drug lord “El Chapo”

Guzman’s long-awaited U.S. trial begins Tuesday in New York

Northern California wildfire is deadliest in state history

Holding out slim hope as crews search for more fire dead; 42 already killed in blaze

Most Read