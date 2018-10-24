West Kelowna Mayor-elect Gord Milsom accepts congratulations Saturday night after winning the job in the civic election. —Image: Capital News file

Kelowna and West Kelowna election winners confirmed

New city councils to be sworn in in both cities Nov. 5 and 6 respectively.

It’s official.

The results of the 2018 civic election in West Kelowna have been officially declared.

On Wednesday, the city’s chief election officer made the official declaration in council chambers validating the result arrived at Saturday night following the election.

The declaration confirmed Gord Milsom received the highest number of valid votes for mayor and the following candidates received the highest number of votes councillor:

· Stephen Johnston

· Jayson Zilkie

· Rick de Jong

· Doug Findlater

· Carol Zanon

· Jason Friesen

All seven will be sworn into office at the inaugural meeting of the new council Nov. 6 in council chambers, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend the meeting where Mayor and Council will be sworn in. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.

Earlier this week, Kelowna’s chief election officer validated the votes in the Kelowna civic election, announcing Mayor Colin Basran and all seven incumbent councillors who ran for re-election—Maxine DeHart, Gail Given, Luke Stack, Brad Sieben, Charlie Hodge, Mohini Singh and Ryan Donn were elected, along with new comer Loyal Wooldridge, who won the seat vacated by Tracy Gray. Gray did not run as she is vying for the federal Conservative nomination in Kelowna-Lake Country with local developer Renee Wasylyk.

The Kelowna council members will be sworn in at the city’s Rotary Centre for the Arts Nov. 5, at a free, public event starting at 7 p.m. A reception will follow the swearing in ceremony, the short official first meeting of council and an the inaugural speech by the re-elected mayor.

Meanwhile, Wayne Carson, re-elected as the Central Okanagan West regional director Saturday, has also been confirmed as the winner in that race.

Most Read