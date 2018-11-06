Contributed

Kelowna athlete honoured with lacrosse match

Friends and family of Josh Dubrett gathered on OKIB land Saturday to honour his passing

It was a clear day for a lacrosse match.

Roughly 30 former teammates, coaches, friends and family of Josh Dubrett gathered to honour his memory Saturday. The rising lacrosse star was killed in a car accident last year.

READ MORE: Okanagan Wild makes Kelowna debut

The afternoon began with the Dubrett and Terbasket family along with the lacrosse community standing on the north shores of Duck Lake next to his childhood home in the park deemed Joshua Park. Josh’s aunt and uncle shared words of comfort and prayers for all in attendance. Tracy Dubrett, Josh’s mom asked close friend Crystal Prince and her daughter to perform an Aboriginal dance in honour of Josh’s life.

Also in memory of Josh all the guests each sprinkled tobacco leaves into the waters of Duck Lake as they gave memory and prayers to Josh. After the ceremonies, the teammates and coaches meet in the large field that Josh had played in as a child. Lacrosse sticks were all piled and one of Josh’s former coaches drew the sticks out one at a time to select teams for a game of field lacrosse.

There was a one stick that was left lying on the field as the teams played as if to say that Josh was there with them. After a full hour of lacrosse the Dubrett and Terbasket family, teammates and parents returned to Joshua Park for a meal. The weather was just right for the grassroots game of lacrosse, what an amazing group young men and supportive parents that took time Saturday afternoon to show respect on the one-year anniversary of Josh’s death.


