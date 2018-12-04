Contributed

Kelowna businesses earn awards for 2018 Fan Choice Awards

Crumbs and Roses, Globally Fair and NeuMovement has been chosen

Three Kelowna businesses have earned awards after being deemed fan favourites in the 2018 Fan Choice Awards.

Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, has announced the winners of the awards, and among them are three buzzing Kelowna businesses: gluten free bakery and dessert shop Crumbs and Roses, fair trade shop Globally Fair, and multidisciplinary wellness and fitness centre NeuMovement.

“We are very thankful that we have such a dedicated and thoughtful group of customers who took the time to vote for our business,” says June Martens who, along with her husband John and daughter Valerie, owns and operates Crumbs and Roses. “It is a pleasure to work alongside the celiac and gluten free community in the Okanagan and beyond.”

Located just a short drive from Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre, Crumbs and Roses’ baked goods and dessert items are wildly popular among those looking for a gluten-free alternative—without sacrificing on taste. Products are made to order, guaranteeing only the freshest buns, breads, cakes, cookies, sweets, pies and pastries.

These Kelowna businesses are three of several small and mid-sized businesses throughout British Columbia’s interior that have been recognized in the Fan Choice Awards.

“Small business is an important sector that’s trending upwards here in B.C.; between 2012 and 2017, employment at small businesses grew by 7.6 per cent,” says Marek Buryska, regional manager, business banking with Valley First. “While it’s no surprise, I’m heartened by the number of positive, supportive votes we received from community members advocating for local and independent businesses in this year’s Fan Choice Awards.”


