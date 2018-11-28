Kelowna concert venue closing its doors

Hey Ocean! and We Are The City bid the Habitat a fond farewell

After 15 years of providing Kelowna music fans with a place to take in live shows, the Habitat on Leon Avenue is closing its doors.

Vancouver band Hey Ocean! performed Saturday night and after the show posted a message singing the praises of Quinn Best, the owner of the Habitat.

“Not only is this the last show of our tour, but we just found out that this will be the final show at the venue itself,” reads the post.

“They busted out our old posters dating back to 2006. Lots of fond memories of this spot over the years. Thank you to (Quinn Best) for always fighting for arts/culture in Kelowna and supporting up and coming musicians. Excited to see what comes next for you and The Habitat team.”

Earlier this month We Are the City, a band that started in Kelowna, left a similarly themed post on Twitter after their performance.

“We’ll remember last night in Kelowna as one of the best shows of the band’s life,” they said. “The people in the room, the people missing. Saying goodbye to the Habitat, saluting a formative environment for Kelowna bands. Nostalgia for the days past. Thank you to everyone who came.”

While the news is out that Habitat is closing, and land title documents indicate the building was sold earlier this year, the businesses website doesn’t reflect any changes.

The website indicates that the Habitat was going to expand.

“We have exciting news everyone! Creative BC has approved two grants for Habitat so that we can build a bigger stage and a new sound system,” it reads.

