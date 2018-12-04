Kelowna Drag Queen to step onto national stage

After losing everything overnight, Grayson Nordgren found himself again, and his alter ego, Jenna Telz.

Three years ago, Nordgren was kicked out of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, losing his family and lost his friends because he is gay.

“When I first got kicked out, I lost everything, I lost my faith, friends, family, my goals, dreams, and where I was going in life. It’s hard to sit back and think about that all. Through drag I found my place again and I feel like this is what saved me from a really dark time in my life,” said Nordgren.

Growing up, Nordgren describes himself as sheltered and if anything that referenced the LGBTQ+ community came on the TV his parents would change the channel. It was his curiosity after being exiled that lead him to drag.

“When I first saw a drag queen— who is now a good friend of mine, I remember just thinking, “Wow,”” said Nodgren.

“I still remember that feeling, I was super curious about it and it’s not that I didn’t understand it. I was not exposed to it. The more I saw it, the more in love. I feel with it, the more empowering and cool it is to completely transform and the closest thing I could get to magic.”

Jenna Tellz, a tall gothic vision drew attention through her renditions of rock-n-roll and grunge such as Zombie by the Cranberries.

“Jenna is my superhero, I was kicked out of my family and it’s how I gained a self worth again. In my eyes, Jenna is my perfect superhero, she is goth and dark,” he said.

Now a thriving drag queen in Kelowna, Nordgen is about to gain national recognition in the next season of CBC’s hit web docu-series, Canada’s a Drag.

For the past 10 months, Nodgren has been able to sustain himself by performing as Jenna Tellz. Booking his own shows and venues.

“I basically started cutting out the middle men in between myself and performing. I put on my own shows because I not given opportunities wanted,” he said.

Nordgren also travels to schools throughout the Okanagan sharing his story to help youth find their voice and give them advice.

” I want them to come to realize it’s okay to be themselves and that they don’t have to go through depression I was going through,” he said. “I made my ideal role model out of Jenna, she is who I want to be, with the exception that I don’t want to be a woman.”

Production is scheduled for Dec. 15 at Munnins Post during his Naughtymare Before Christmas double-feature performance.

