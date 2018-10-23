Contributed

Kelowna man named as one of Canada’s top 10 insurance brokers

Garrett Jones, with Valley First, was named in Canadian Insurance Top Broker magazine

A Kelowna man is being recognized as a “Top 10 under 40” by Canadian Insurance Top Broker magazine.

Garrett Jones, regional manager of commercial insurance at Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union was one of the 10 brokers from across the country who were considered for this prestigious list, and Jones was the only B.C.-based broker to be selected, according to a Valley First news release.

“I was surprised and honored to be named amongst this very talented group who are shaping the future of our industry,” says Jones. “When I reflect back on my career, I’ve learned the importance of working for an organization whose values align with my own. It’s these shared values that enables me to have a strong connection locally to help our communities and members thrive.”

RELATED: Valley First helps those in need

Jones was selected as one of the best and brightest in the Canadian Insurance landscape for his leadership and commitment to the community. Since he first joined the Valley First team in 2017, Jones demonstrated a tremendous work ethic and commitment to both his clients at First West and his local community—qualities that Canadian Insurance Top Broker also noted in their feature, the release said.

He is actively involved in the community through the Okanagan Young Professionals Collective and he is currently volunteering with the Okanagan Community Food Bank to offer operational expertise and support. He has also created an internal committee at Valley First to help young professionals within the organization grow closer to the community.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap refugee family settles into new, more hopeful life
Next story
World Junior Hockey fever hits Vernon

Just Posted

Kelowna and West Kelowna election winners confirmed

New city councils to be sworn in in both cities Nov. 5 and 6 respectively.

Okanagan College Foundation executive director stepping down

Kathy Butler ready to retire after 17 years heading up foundation

Kelowna RCMP release sketch of man wanted in connection with assault

A woman was attacked by a man near Elliot Avenue and Richter Street late Oct. 12

Kelowna workshop seen as aid to city’s strategy to end homelessness

Toronto-based organizers of workshop praise city for its Journey Home strategy on homelessness

Get winter travel ideas at Kelowna’s YLW

Kelowna airport to hold its annual winter travel event Oct. 27

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

Penticton’s mayor-elect already under scrutiny

When does a handshake become campaigning?

Missing Shuswap woman’s ID found in northern BC

Ashley Simpson’s identification found in tank of a sewage vacuum truck in Pink Mountain

Symphony casts orchestral spell with music of Harry Potter

Performance in Vernon Oct. 26, Penticton Oct. 27, Kelowna Oct. 28

B.C. man’s disappearance galvanized Vancouver Island

A look back at the search that tore at the fabric of a young family and close-knit friends

Trudeau says Canadians expect ‘consequences’ for Khashoggi murder

Prime Minister seemed reluctant to cancel arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Transport Canada to investigate B.C. plane stunt death

Canadian hip-hop artist killed allegedly filming video on wing of plane when things went wrong

BC Cannabis Store sees 20,000 transactions in first week of legalization

The government-run store in Kamloopsis the only legal brick-and-mortar retail outlet in B.C.

Garage door mural sparks gated community debate in Vernon

Though the mural violates regulations, Bergen hopes the community support will sway management.

Most Read