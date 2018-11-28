Kelowna November Project gets community day

The free exercise group now has a day dedicated to the project, Nov. 28

The Kelowna November Project has an official community day.

The free fitness group had Nov. 28 as an Official Community Project Community Day, according to the group’s Instagram page.

“BIG fist bumps to (Colin Basran) for believing in what we’re up to (and finally joining us!) and most importantly to every one of you who showed up this morning to celebrate!”

November Project is a free fitness movement that started in Boston as a way to stay in shape during cold New England months. Now present in multiple cities around the world, the movement is using a simple sense of accountability (verbal) to motivate and encourage people of all ages, shapes, sizes and fitness levels to get out of their beds and get moving, according to the project’s website.

