Nicole Garcia with children, Deigan, 14, Laynee, 11 and Corbin 9 photo:contributed

Kelowna woman hopes to inspire others to consider donating a kidney

Nicole Garcia donated her kidney to a friend in October

A Kelowna woman has given her kidney to a man who has now become like family.

Nicole Garcia, a single mother of three is a care aid was taking care of a client when she got the idea that she wanted to donate her kidney to someone who needed it.

“She needed dialysis three times a week and when she got back she would explain what she did and who she met. She met tons of people that were just waiting for kidneys and there were not enough people donating,” said Garcia.

While she was in the process of filling out the paperwork to be an anonymous donor, her friend mentioned that her husband needed a kidney.

RELATED: Okanagan man reflects on life after being a recipient of kidney transplant

“If I was going to donate to a stranger, why not donate to him,” said Garcia. “We have two kidneys, when someone needs help we help them. When they need a blanket, we give it to them.”

On Oct. 29 Garcia gave Joseph Miller her kidney. She now has four incisions and three children that help her through her recovery. She will be off work for another two months because of how physically demanding her career is and then she will be able to slowly return to her action packed routine.

RELATED: Okanagan boy helping launch B.C. Children’s Hospital Christmas fundraiser

“I am really glad people are giving me such good feedback (about her donation) but it shouldn’t be that rare,” said Garcia.

Garcia hopes that her donation will inspire others to do the same, and says that even though the recovery process will be long it will all have been worth it.

Miller has two young children and had to be in Vancouver for his recovery and routine check ups.

“He has been living in a hotel and he has been away from his family,” said Garcia. “We now talk to them every day and we are planning on seeing each other in March,” said Garcia.

The pair hope to be healed in time for Christmas.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland marks holiday season with 31st annual Festival of Lights

Just Posted

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots are due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Kelowna woman hopes to inspire others to consider donating a kidney

Nicole Garcia donated her kidney to a friend in October

Straight Outta Rutland thumbs its nose at Kelowna

These Kelowna residents enjoy the bad rep they sometimes get and use it to their advantage

The Rockets deliver teddy bears and smiles at Kelowna General Hospital

The bears were thrown onto the ice Saturday night

Heat comeback falls short against Saskatoon

Kelowna fell to the Huskies Dec. 1

Puppies surprise young skiiers at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Watch as Bernese Mountain puppies have their first interaction with snow and surprise 5-year-olds

Newly discovered cave in B.C. park might be the largest in Canada

The cave was spotted in Wells Gray Provincial Park back in March

Trial to begin for accused in fatal shooting of CFL player

Mylan Hicks died in 2016 outside the Marquee Beer Market in Calgary

Rare December tornadoes reported in central U.S.

One dead in and at least 20 injured in U.S. tornado

UN chief issues dramatic climate appeal to world leaders

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at climate summit in Poland

Alberta cuts oil production to help deal with low prices

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says as of January there will be an 8.7 per cent reduction ordered in oil production

Canadian astronaut lifts off on Russian rocket to International Space Station

The last Canadian astronaut to visit the space station was Chris Hadfield, who was on a five-month mission that ended in May 2013

Update: The Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm reopened at midnight Sunday

Highway 1 was closed for nearly eight hours after what was reported as a three-vehicle collision

Summerland marks holiday season with 31st annual Festival of Lights

Event attracts thousands of visitors from around the Okanagan Valley

Most Read