Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

With the holidays just around the corner, it’s time to gear up up for the many artisan markets around the Central Okanagan where you will find everything from tasty goodies made from the bounty of local farming to cosy clothes.

We’ve come up with the definitive market list for the season.

Christmas Artisan Gift Shop

Santa’s workshop is open for business Nov. 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Kelowna Hall. Every year this two-day event impresses with its juried selection of merchandise, handcrafted by fantastic Okanagan Artisans. The warm and inviting gift shop environment provides a relaxing shopping experience. Browse at your leisure then settle-up at our central cash. An event not to be missed. Admission at the door by donation to ISEE Solutions.

Touch of Christmas Crafts

Your unique one-stop Christmas experience; featuring 80 plus crafters and vendors, 50/50 draw, door prizes, online and onsite silent auction, musicians and performers, Dec. 1 at New Life Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Christmas Craft Fair

Support your local artists and crafters this holiday by visiting the fifth annual Christmas Craft Fair at the Westbank Museum and Visitor Centre, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You will find a variety of treasures, including jewellery, crocheted items, tea, miniatures, birdhouses, and much more! The West Kelowna Music School will provide entertainment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Merry Little Fitzmas Market

Join the Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 12 to 6 p.m. for our Merry Little Fitzmas Market.

Winter Street Market

The Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market returns Dec. 1. Visit Stuart Park and Water Street and explore the festive market, skate on the Stuart Park ice rink, listen to the live music or even meet the big man in red himself. At the market you can indulge in some festive sweets and treats, munch on some delicious street food, or sip your hot chocolate by a cozy fire. Once you’ve taken all that excitement in, finish the night off with the 30th annual tree lighting celebration.

Arrowleaf Cellars Holiday Market

Stop by between 1o a.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 to meet local vendors and pick up that perfect special something. Admission to this event is free but the winery will be collecting monetary and non-perishable food donations for the local food bank. Please give generously.

The winery will make a huge batch of complimentary mulled wine and wine tastings.

Craft Culture Holiday Market

Prospera Place is opening its doors once again for the highly anticipated holiday event, Craft Culture. On Dec. 8 and 9 shoppers will be given the opportunity to find that perfect, one-of-a-kind gift for a friend or loved one. Entering its sixth year, this event features more than 175 carefully selected artisans and crafters from B.C. and beyond, ranging from unique housewares to children’s toys. This is the one stop shop to enjoy the days leading up to the holidays, with family and friends. A portion of admission proceeds will be donated to Mamas for Mamas.