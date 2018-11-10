Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

With the holidays just around the corner, it’s time to gear up up for the many artisan markets around the Central Okanagan where you will find everything from tasty goodies made from the bounty of local farming to cosy clothes.

We’ve come up with the definitive market list for the season.

Manteo Holiday Market

Manteo Resort and Craft Culture are coming together to kick off the Holiday Season! The Manteo Resort Holiday Market will offer customers the chance to shop local and support crafters and artisans from B.C. This two-day event will feature lakeside shopping, holiday spirit, and fundraising for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank. The event runs Saturday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winter Fair

At the Westbank Lions Community Hall, Nov. 9 from 3 to 8:30 p.m. With more than 50 craft vendors and live entertainment at 6 p.m.

Sandhill Winter Series

Visit Sandhill for a unique shopping experience. Enjoy wine, beer and spirits tasting, savoury food and live music as you peruse local artisan wares, Nov. 10, 11, 17, 18 and Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16. Christmas at the Hills takes place Nov. 25.

Peachland Indoor Artisan Market

Visit the Peachland Visitor Centre for the award-winning Peachland Indoor Artisan Markets, presenting local Okanagan artisans and local wine tasting Nov. 10, 24, Dec. 7 and 8.

The Dec. 7 market is a special holiday evening market from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by the Holiday Light Up event at Heritage Park.

Okanagan Potters Association Fall Show

Fabulous handmade pottery, jewellery, crafts, and paintings by some of the Okanagan, Shuswap and Thompson Valley’s best artisans at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 10 and 11. Free parking and admission.

Handcrafted Christmas Market

Visit Ellison Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10 and 11 for the annual Hand Crafted Christmas Market, Presented by the Frayed and Feathered Artisan Cooperative. A separate Christmas market is also running Nov. 18.

Kelowna Crafter’s and Farmer’s Winter Market

Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is a market that features farm, food and craft vendors. We draw the vendors from between the boundaries of Armstrong and Summerland and focus on handmade, locally-grown, and artisanal products. Winter locations are on select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Parkinson Recreation Centre. This winter’s market starts Nov. 10 and runs on Nov. 17, Dec. 1, 8, 15, and 22.

Two Craft Fairs, One Stop

Join in for a great selection of gifts by local crafters, home baking and canning. Door prizes and free parking at First United Church and The French Cultural Centre downtown Nov. 17.

Annual Christmas Sale

Artisan crafts from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Cathedral Hall Nov. 17.

Christmas Artisan Fair

The seventh annual Christmas fair will be held at Glenmore Elementary School Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is hosted by Blaze Events.

Tree of Hope Winter Wonderland Christmas Market

Join the Landmark District and Craft Culture for the second annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Market in celebration of the Tree of Hope Light-Up. Shop, eat and stroll through more than 60 vendors all nestled into the brand new Landmark District Market space at 1717 Harvey Ave (the old Turner Volkswagen building).

Skating, skate rentals, food trucks and plenty of free parking. Admission by donation with proceeds going to the Tree of Hope Charity. Markets are held Nov. 23 from 6 to 9 p.m., Nov. 24 from 12 to 7 p.m. and Nov. 25 from 12 to 6 p.m.

For the Love of Art Almighty

Featuring a variety of pottery, clay art and more Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 108-421 Cawston Ave.

St. David’s Christmas Bazaar

Please join us for the annual St. David’s Christmas Bazaar, Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. David’s Presbyterian Church. Original arts and crafts, silent auction, homemade baking and preserves, used books will be available. Free admission.

Sugar Plum Fair

Quail’s Gate’s annual Sugar Plum Fair is on its way Nov. 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring the whole family down for a festive afternoon including a winter market with local artisans and a 15 per cent discount in the wine shop. In the spirit of the season, the winery will be accepting donations on behalf of the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank and Inn From the Cold – Kelowna, as well as toys for Kelowna Santas.

Peachland Christmas Markets

Peachland is working together to have a Christmas Market extravaganza. The markets have six fantastic organizations working together all with separate markets on the same day. Shop multiple markets, sip wine and stroll the streets Nov. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ladies Craft Night

Join Joe Rich Fire Department members for a memorable evening of holiday crafts, community fun, and seasonal adult beverages Nov. 24 from 7 to 11 p.m. The cost is $20 per person (includes all craft supplies and on adult beverages). Cash bar is also available throughout the evening. RSVP to JoeRichFireCommunity@cord.bc.ca Safe rides home for you and your vehicle provided by JRF members, by donation.

Under the Mistletoe

Free admission for a family friendly craft show at Summerhill Winery Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 25 fr0m 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Under the Mistletoe has more than 35 vendors with a kids craft corner.

Quigley Holiday Craft Fair

Come on out to the Quigley PAC annual Holiday Craft Fair. There will be a variety of crafters and vendors, a concession and even Santa will be visiting us to take pictures of the whole family Nov. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Heartfelt Christmas Market

This event is held at the Canadian German Harmonie Club on the second floor, Nov. 25. This market will benefit Mamas for Mamas from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children’s Christmas Faire

Puppet shows, a cafe, sword making, storytelling and more will all take place Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lakeside School.

Christmas Artisan Gift Shop

Santa’s workshop is open for business Nov. 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the East Kelowna Hall. Every year this two-day event impresses with its juried selection of merchandise, handcrafted by fantastic Okanagan Artisans. The warm and inviting gift shop environment provides a relaxing shopping experience. Browse at your leisure then settle-up at the central cash. An event not to be missed. Admission at the door by donation to ISEE Solutions.

Touch of Christmas Crafts

Your unique one-stop Christmas experience; featuring 80 plus crafters and vendors, 50/50 draw, door prizes, online and onsite silent auction, musicians and performers, Dec. 1 at New Life Centre from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Christmas Craft Fair

Support your local artists and crafters this holiday by visiting the fifth annual Christmas Craft Fair at the Westbank Museum and Visitor Centre, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You will find a variety of treasures, including jewellery, crocheted items, tea, miniatures, birdhouses, and much more! The West Kelowna Music School will provide entertainment from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Merry Little Fitzmas Market

Join the Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 12 to 6 p.m. for the Merry Little Fitzmas Market.

Winter Street Market

The Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market returns Dec. 1. Visit Stuart Park and Water Street and explore the festive market, skate on the Stuart Park ice rink, listen to the live music or even meet the big man in red himself. At the market you can indulge in some festive sweets and treats, munch on some delicious street food, or sip your hot chocolate by a cozy fire. Once you’ve taken all that excitement in, finish the night off with the 30th annual tree lighting celebration.

Arrowleaf Cellars Holiday Market

Stop by between 1o a.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2 to meet local vendors and pick up that perfect special something. Admission to this event is free but the winery will be collecting monetary and non-perishable food donations for the local food bank. Please give generously.

The winery will make a huge batch of complimentary mulled wine and wine tastings.

Craft Culture Holiday Market

Prospera Place is opening its doors once again for the highly anticipated holiday event, Craft Culture. On Dec. 8 and 9 shoppers will be given the opportunity to find that perfect, one-of-a-kind gift for a friend or loved one. Entering its sixth year, this event features more than 175 carefully selected artisans and crafters from B.C. and beyond, ranging from unique housewares to children’s toys. This is the one stop shop to enjoy the days leading up to the holidays, with family and friends. A portion of admission proceeds will be donated to Mamas for Mamas.

If there’s a market on here we missed, be sure to fill us in and email.