Kinky Boots musical coming to Kelowna

The award winning musical will grace Kelowna in 2019.

TROIKA Entertainment and True North Touring are thrilled to present KINKY BOOTS, the smash-hit musical that brings together four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and Grammy Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper (Tony Award-winner for Best Score for KINKY BOOTS), at Prospera Place.

KINKY BOOTS will play March 21, 2019. Get your tickets at www.selectyourtickets.com

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. KINKY BOOTS tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family’s struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea.

Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair. KINKY BOOTS has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fifth year, an Olivier Award-winning production in London, an Australian production that opened in October 2016, and an upcoming production in Germany. Other previous productions include a past US National Tour that played more than 80 cities, an Award-winning extended run in Toronto, two productions in Korea, and a Japanese language production. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of KINKY BOOTS is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

Inspired by true events, KINKY BOOTS takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the

glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the

family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but

spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

The National Tour of KINKY BOOTS is produced by TROIKA Entertainment. The creative team includes Tony

Award nominee David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Tony

Award-winner Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Tony Award-winner John Shivers (Sound Design), Josh

Marquette (Hair Design), Brian Strumwasser (Make-up Design), Joy Dewing Casting and Wojcik/Seay Casting

(Casting), DB Bonds (Associate Director), and Rusty Mowery (Associate Choreographer). KINKY BOOTS

features Musical Supervision by Roberto Sinha, and Arrangements and Orchestrations by Tony and Grammy

Award-winner Stephen Oremus.

For full performance schedule and details, please visit KinkyBootsTheTour.com.

