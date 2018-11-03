Lake Country residents take to the streets to clean up garbage

A volunteer group comprised of the Baha’is community recently removed garbage from a Lake Country street.

Marsel Ahmadzadegan, one of the organizers, said it’s one of the mandates of the Baha’is faith to offer service in the community, so this time they decided to do a road cleanup along Okanagan Centre Road West Oct. 21.

Five garbage bags were filled with everything they could find, from coffee cups to construction material, he said.

The next road cleanup will commence in Spring of 2019.

