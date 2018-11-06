Last weeks to have yard waste picked up in Central Okanagan

A reminder there are just a few weeks left this year to have your yard waste picked up at your curb.

Bi- weekly fall yard waste pickup ends Friday, November 30th. That’s the last day in the Central Okanagan for the curbside yard waste pickup program until collection resumes again March 1st, 2019.

RELATED: Sounding the climate change alarm bell

You are reminded to put your yard waste out for collection by 7 a.m. on the morning of your regular garbage day. To determine your yard waste collection week, you can refer to the Living Greener Calendar, download the handy my-waste app, or visit regionaldistrict.com/recycle.

Waste Reduction Facilitator Rae Stewart says all the yard waste collected curbside is given new life by composting and reusing it, so it’s important to keep what you put in your cart to only yard waste. Plastic bags, flower pots, rocks, sod, kitchen scraps or garbage, any of that will contaminate the final product and needs to be left out.

RELATED: Lake Country residents take to the streets to clean up garbage

“We collect close to 13 thousand tonnes of green material from the curb annually, all of that is composted and turned into the soil enhancer GlenGrow, which you can use in your garden come springtime.”

Accepted items include:

Pumpkins

Leaves

Wood chips, bark

Needles

Garden plants

Grass clippings

Fruit droppings

Branches and prunings up to 5 centimetres (2 inches) in diameter and less than one metre (3 feet) in length

If you’re looking to upgrade your yard waste cart, contact your municipality or visit regionaldistrict.com/recycle.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.