Last weeks to have yard waste picked up in Central Okanagan

The curbside yard waste pickups will end November 30th

A reminder there are just a few weeks left this year to have your yard waste picked up at your curb.

Bi- weekly fall yard waste pickup ends Friday, November 30th. That’s the last day in the Central Okanagan for the curbside yard waste pickup program until collection resumes again March 1st, 2019.

You are reminded to put your yard waste out for collection by 7 a.m. on the morning of your regular garbage day. To determine your yard waste collection week, you can refer to the Living Greener Calendar, download the handy my-waste app, or visit regionaldistrict.com/recycle.

Waste Reduction Facilitator Rae Stewart says all the yard waste collected curbside is given new life by composting and reusing it, so it’s important to keep what you put in your cart to only yard waste. Plastic bags, flower pots, rocks, sod, kitchen scraps or garbage, any of that will contaminate the final product and needs to be left out.

“We collect close to 13 thousand tonnes of green material from the curb annually, all of that is composted and turned into the soil enhancer GlenGrow, which you can use in your garden come springtime.”

Accepted items include:

  • Pumpkins
  • Leaves
  • Wood chips, bark
  • Needles
  • Garden plants
  • Grass clippings
  • Fruit droppings
  • Branches and prunings up to 5 centimetres (2 inches) in diameter and less than one metre (3 feet) in length

If you’re looking to upgrade your yard waste cart, contact your municipality or visit regionaldistrict.com/recycle.

