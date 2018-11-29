Local band and director look to shed light on unique Kelowna music scene

While wrapping up her first STORYHIVE documentary, local film maker Chelsea McEvoy and her team received a second grant for a music video.

McEvoy will not only be producing a music video for Ancient Engines but introducing the world to Kelowna’s tight knit and thriving music community.

“We, the band and myself, really want to showcase and shed a light on the local music scene in Kelowna,” said McEvoy. “When you come up with an idea that has a nice little situation like this, we are not only showcasing the community, we are also showcasing the song. Our music scene is unique and awesome.”

What stands out to both McEvoy and the band is the way musicians in town help each other, fixing each others’ symbols while they are performing, lending equipment, filling in for bands that have to drop out of a show last minute and giving each other guitar strings in a pinch when the music stores aren’t open.

“It’s going to be more of a documentary, it will have a raw feel to it. It doesn’t have the glamour, the make up and the girls dancing. It’s going to be as real as we can get. A portrayal of the ups and downs of being a performer and musician,” said McEvoy. “We are all together, none of us stand alone. In the industry it is hard to navigate but you can go farther with support from your friends.”

It’s the symbiotic relationship that draws the musicians to each other’s shows and encourages them to fight through the struggles of balancing work and their bands.

After making all three of their music videos with McEvoy, Matt Sandy Jr. can’t wait to begin production on their fourth, Two Hands Less.

Sandy Jr. who works professionally as a joiner says the band finds it difficult to balance everyone’s different work hours and hours spent practicing and performing as Ancient Engines.

“The theme of the video is juggling a day job versus creative passion, whatever that may be. If opportunity arose that we could all live comfortably and play music full-time, that would be something we could all go for—playing music forever, it’s our passion,” said Sandy Jr. “In the music industry it is totally possible to work a day job and pursue music quite seriously.”

Along with band mates, Jamie Fairbanks, Torrey Woody and Gary Saturday he looks forward to bringing the unique and vibrant music scene Kelowna boasts. Sandy Jr. having run guitar strings to other musicians after seeing a post on social media.

“Someone will post that their friend’s band is coming to town and they need a keyboard and 15 people are saying you can use mine. People jump on it, musicians especially because we don’t know that band but we know that we will be in the same position when we are out of town and need some help,” said Sandy Jr.

“The financial and how much effort musicians actually have to put in to play a show. How much time and practice is needed to be ready. I see other bands succeeding and there is a sense of respect because you know how much work it is.”

STORYHIVE’s Music Video Edition is now in its fourth year and provides diverse creators across Western Canada the opportunity to bring dream projects to life, through a combination of music and film.

With over 221 entries, Two Hands Less was selected as one of 40 recipients from B.C. and Alberta to receive $10,000 to produce their music video, as well as distribution opportunities, mentorship and training.

To watch the pitch video visit storyhive.com

