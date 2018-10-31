Okanagan Symphony Orchestra to hold performances for Remembrance Day

Performances will take place in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra will bring the power and majesty of Verdi’s Requiem to the Okanagan for its first-ever local performances.

In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, the OSO will take the stage with a powerful cast that includes four guest soloists and a 150-voice massed choir that includes the Okanagan Symphony Chorus and the Musaic Vocal Ensemble directed by Frances Chiasson, according to an OSO news release.

Featured soloists for this performance represent the brightest of Canadian operatic talent: soprano Tracy Cantin, mezzo-soprano Lauren Segal, tenor Justin Stolz, and baritone Justin Welsh.

The Requiem, the traditional musical setting of the Latin Mass for the Dead, transforms in Verdi’s hands into what has been called an ‘opera in disguise.’ One of the most enduring compositions of its kind, Verdi composed the piece in memory of a dear friend and public hero, the poet and novelist Alessandro Manzoni. The progression of the piece tells the ultimate dramatic story: from profound loss at the beginning, to sheer terror at what lies ahead on judgement day in the Dies Irae, to a final plea for deliverance, the release said.

RELATED: Standing tall for Remembrance Day

“This is a dream come true for me to perform this iconic work. With 150 chorus members, 65 in the orchestra, including eight trumpets and four of Canada’s rising young opera stars, the stage will resonate with this glorious music. By turns dramatically terrifying and exquisitely beautiful, this music makes us feel intensely the fear of death and the balm of peace,” said OSO music director Rosemary Thomson.

Performance and ticket information are as follows;

Kelowna Community Theatre– Friday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Kelowna Tickets 250.862.2867

Cleland Theatre (Penticton) – Saturday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Kelowna Tickets 250.862.2867

Vernon Performing Arts Centre – Sunday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

TicketSeller 250.549.7469

To learn more about the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra visit their website at www.okanagansymphony.com.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
All Hallows Eve, the traditions and a modern Halloween
Next story
B.C. burlesque veteran Satan’s Angel to retire after 50+ years

Just Posted

Kelowna Minor Hockey players assist veterans

Pee Wee Tier 1 squad takes active role in Legion Poppy campaign

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue out for Halloween

COSAR members will hand out candy in Kelowna and provide a safe spot for children if needed

Modular housing project opens in Kelowna for homeless

Heartstone will be open to residents next week

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra to hold performances for Remembrance Day

Performances will take place in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

All Hallows Eve, the traditions and a modern Halloween

The origins of Halloween are far from what it has become now

RECIPE: How to make a spooky ‘Dragon’s Blood Punch’

It’s Halloween - and here is a surefire scary drink from mixologists

2 ducks caught in beaver trap cause concern for B.C. man

Same man captured images of a skunk caught in a leg-hold trap in the region

Island NDP MP blasts Liberals for failing to overhaul animal protection provisions

MP MacGregor pushed for stronger action after Teddy case in Duncan

Over $6,000 Raised for the Kelowna and Vernon SPCA

Opening date for Nordic skiing is on Friday, Nov. 16 and the Alpine opening date is expected on Thursday, Nov. 22.

Canada Post warns that rolling strikes leading to ‘escalating’ delays

Union workers in dozens of communities across B.C. have gone on strike

Canadians believe a lot of the worst drivers commute in B.C.: poll

Failing to stop at intersection, not using a signal while turning and hogging parking spots are just a few bad habits witnessed regularly, according to Research Co.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

The strangest things ever returned to B.C. public library

Some things are returned decades late, others never belonged to the library at all

Shuswap RCMP officers make arrest in string of thefts

A 38-year-old man is in custody charged with possesion of stolen property and resisting arrest

Most Read