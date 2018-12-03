Okanagan’s largest holiday shopping event kicks off at Prospera Place

Craft Culture is returning once again to Prospera Place.

On Dec. 8 and 9 shoppers are given the opportunity to find that perfect, one-of-a-kind gift for a friend or loved one.

As Craft Culture enters its 6th year, generations of visitors and locals will come together to support artisans from B.C. and beyond as they showcase their work to the City of Kelowna. This one stop shop is the perfect opportunity for shoppers to browse over 180 booths of uniquely designed goods, ranging from fine knits and toys to jewelry and home décor.

Craft Culture prides itself on hand selecting only the finest crafters, artisans, and designers. These vendors are “the best of the best,” and many of them participate in the most prestigious markets across Canada. Being the last market of the season, the Craft Culture Holiday Market is Okanagan’s last change to take advantage of handcrafted Christmas shopping.

In addition to amazing shopping, this year’s focus will also be on customer enjoyment.

“This is one of the most popular events of the season. We have a huge following and tend to attract a large crowd,” said event producer Karalyn Lockhart. “Every year, we see a large crowd arrive first thing on Saturday morning. We are thrilled with the enthusiasm of our customers. However, we are asking some people to arrive later in the day if possible. We do have to comply with capacity regulations, and unfortunately are not able to let all of our customers in at once. We rarely see lineups in the afternoon, so it is a great time to shop if you want to avoid the crowds. Sunday is generally slower as well.”

In an effort to space out the crowds, extra incentives have been added. Customers arriving after 2:30 p.m. on both days will be entered to win stay at Manteo Resort and gift certificate to Smack Dab Restaurant. Changes to the show schedule have also been made to allow customers a few extra hours of shopping. Late night shopping will run on Saturday night, with doors shutting at 7:30 p.m. instead of the usual 6 p.m. Stroller parking will be available by donation, allowing families to navigate the event with ease. And to make the weekend more festive, Prospera Place will have a bar set up on the show floor, giving customers the option of strolling the aisles with a beverage in hand.

Admission is $5 per person and kids under 12 are free. Partial proceeds of all door sales will be donated to Mamas for Mamas. The first 50 people through the day both days receive a bag full of swag. Once inside, all customers can enter to win one of 40 amazing door prizes donated by vendors.

Event Hours:

Dec. 8: 10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 9: 10:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.

