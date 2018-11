Peachlanders gather for outdoor Remembrance Day ceremony at the War Memorial Cenotaph photo: Kathy Michaels

Residents gathered at the War Memorial Cenotaph

Peachlanders gathered outside at the War Memorial Cenotaph for the Peachland Remembrance Day ceremony.

Bob Maxwell, longtime organizer of the outdoor Peachland Remembrance Day ceremony, was honoured as well during the ceremony that marks the 100th anniversary of armistice

The event was organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Peachland Branch No.69

