Photos: Lake Country honours veterans with Remembrance Day ceremony

The ceremony marks the 100th anniversary of the signing of armistice

Lake Country marked the 100th anniversary of armistice day and Remembrance Day.

The ceremony, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Oyama Branch No.189 was held at the George Elliot Secondary School where a sign language interpreter provided translation services during the ceremony.

Attendees were invited to an open house at Royal Canadian Legion Branch following the event.

