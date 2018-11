Photos: Marking 100th anniversary of armistice in Kelowna

Corporal Michael Keller stands as a member of the Cenotaph Guard of Honour during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna gathered to mark Remembrance day and the 100th anniversary of the signing of armistice at the City Park Cenotaph.

Organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 26, prior the ceremony the veterans marched from Mill Street to the Cenotaph in Veendam Gardens.

The colour party enters the City Park during a Remembrance Day ceremony in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

A member of the colour party enters City Park during a Remembrance Day in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Royal Canadian Mounted Police march during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Members of the parade stand during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Dennis Colpitts plays the ‘Last Post’ during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Rev. Dick Fletcher delivers a prayer during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Veterans are seen during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

From left, Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr and Sergeant At Arms Bob Ross lay a wreath during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr lays a wreath during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Mayor Colin Basran lays a wreath during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

From left, Jim White, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #26 and Bob Ross, Sergeant At Arms, salute after laying a wreath during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

A veteran salutes after laying a wreath during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

A member of the Kelowna Army Cadets salutes after laying a wreath during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces watch the Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Members of the public were also invited to lay wreaths during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Kris Mackowiak is seen playing the bagpipes during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

The Kelowna Pipe Band Society performs during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Corporal Michael Keller stands as a member of the Cenotaph Guard of Honour during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

The Kelowna Pipe Band Society marches during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

The colour party marches during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

A member of the public places their poppy on the cenotaph following the Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

The Kelowna Pipe Band Society marches during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Members of the Canadian Army march during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Members of the Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps march during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Members of the colour party stand during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Rev. Dick Fletcher delivers a prayer during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Jim White, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #26 lays a wreath during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

The colour party marches during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Veterans march during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)