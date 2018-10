Surfing in October? In costume? This Lake Country business took the plunge

Are you feeling in the mood for a surf but the lake is too cold?

In 13ºC weather Surf Kelowna got back on Wood Lake and shredded the waves in costume on Saturday.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.