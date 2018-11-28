Festival of Lights, Season’s Sparkles, pancake breakfast and Christmas Bazaar all on the schedule

PREPARING FOR THE WEEKEND Elaine Watts sets up the display at the Summerland Arts Centre in preparation of Season’s Sparkles. The arts and crafts sale is just one of many events taking place in Summerland this weekend. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

There’s plenty of activity in Summerland this weekend with 31st annual Summerland Festival of Lights and other events.

The Festival of Lights will be held in downtown Summerland on Friday, Nov. 30, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Organizers estimate more than 8,000 people attend this annual event.

The Santa Claus procession through Main Street and Victoria Road North begins at 5 p.m. The lights downtown will be turned on at 7 p.m. and a giant holiday tree in Memorial Park will be lit up at the same time.

Throughout the evening, bands will perform from the Remax Orchard Country Mainstage.

A fireworks display, courtesy of the Summerland Credit Union, will be held at 7 p.m.

In addition, the Summerland Arts Centre will hold Season’s Sparkles beginning at 5 p.m. This event features many unique handcrafted gifts.

On Saturday morning, the Summerland Fire Department will hold its Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens breakfast at Second Home Cafe and Grill.

The event runs from 8 to 11 a.m. and features a breakfast of pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs, coffee and juice. Pastries from True Grain Bread will be available as well. Admission is by donation.

The Holy Child Catholic Church will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.