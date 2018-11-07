Repair café for broken appliances returns to Kelowna

Do you have a broken down household item you’re not sure how to fix? Don’t chuck it — repair it instead, at the upcoming Repair Café at Okanagan College. Clothing, clocks, bikes, knick-knacks, a group of talented volunteers will work with you to fix the item, for free.

Presented by the Regional District’s Waste Reduction Office, the Repair Cafe runs Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Okanagan College TRADES Building, 1000 KLO Rd, according to a regional district news release.

“These Repair Cafés showcase the value of repair and repurposing- a counter to the throw away mindset,” says Waste Reduction Facilitator Rae Stewart. “Our 30 plus volunteer fixers will attempt to breathe new life into just about anything. If you can carry it in under your arm, they will do their best to tackle the problem.”

Stewart adds they’ve been holding two Repair Cafes for a few years now, and attendance continues to climb with each event, the release said.

“People seem really tickled to have this service available to them, and we find they’re often surprised to learn that fixing many broken items is possible, sometimes even easy. If you attend, you will find you are encouraged to actively participate in the dis-assembly, troubleshooting and repair of your item, so you leave empowered, part of the process.”

What Can You Bring to the Repair Café? (one item only)

We have volunteer fixers to help you repair:

Small appliances and other electrical items

Bikes

Sewing or mending clothes, bags etc.

Ceramics

Clocks

Upholstery (small items)

Small wooden items

Metal items and much more

Also at the event, the Okanagan Regional Library will be on hand with its mobile library. You’ll be able to borrow books on site about home repair, small appliances, automotive repair, sewing, and more. As well, Electro Recycle will be offering a free BBQ lunch for anyone who brings in a small appliance to be fixed or recycled. If can’t be fixed, you’ll be able to recycle your small appliance or power tool right there. Parking is free on site for the day, the release said.

For more info visit regionaldistrict.com/repaircafe, email recycle@cord.bc.ca or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office for more info at 250-469-6250. Or Rae Stewart, Waste Reduction Facilitator, 250-469-6258, or 250-212-1576.

