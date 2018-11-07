Repair café for broken appliances returns to Kelowna

Bring appliances and more to the workshop at Okanagan College Nov. 17

Do you have a broken down household item you’re not sure how to fix? Don’t chuck it — repair it instead, at the upcoming Repair Café at Okanagan College. Clothing, clocks, bikes, knick-knacks, a group of talented volunteers will work with you to fix the item, for free.

Presented by the Regional District’s Waste Reduction Office, the Repair Cafe runs Saturday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Okanagan College TRADES Building, 1000 KLO Rd, according to a regional district news release.

RELATED: Small Okanagan College student-designed home boasts big sustainability features

“These Repair Cafés showcase the value of repair and repurposing- a counter to the throw away mindset,” says Waste Reduction Facilitator Rae Stewart. “Our 30 plus volunteer fixers will attempt to breathe new life into just about anything. If you can carry it in under your arm, they will do their best to tackle the problem.”

Stewart adds they’ve been holding two Repair Cafes for a few years now, and attendance continues to climb with each event, the release said.

“People seem really tickled to have this service available to them, and we find they’re often surprised to learn that fixing many broken items is possible, sometimes even easy. If you attend, you will find you are encouraged to actively participate in the dis-assembly, troubleshooting and repair of your item, so you leave empowered, part of the process.”

RELATED: Last weeks to have yard waste picked up in Central Okanagan

What Can You Bring to the Repair Café? (one item only)

We have volunteer fixers to help you repair:

  • Small appliances and other electrical items
  • Bikes
  • Sewing or mending clothes, bags etc.
  • Ceramics
  • Clocks
  • Upholstery (small items)
  • Small wooden items
  • Metal items and much more

Also at the event, the Okanagan Regional Library will be on hand with its mobile library. You’ll be able to borrow books on site about home repair, small appliances, automotive repair, sewing, and more. As well, Electro Recycle will be offering a free BBQ lunch for anyone who brings in a small appliance to be fixed or recycled. If can’t be fixed, you’ll be able to recycle your small appliance or power tool right there. Parking is free on site for the day, the release said.

For more info visit regionaldistrict.com/repaircafe, email recycle@cord.bc.ca or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office for more info at 250-469-6250. Or Rae Stewart, Waste Reduction Facilitator, 250-469-6258, or 250-212-1576.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton has a lama in residence

Just Posted

Lawsuits allege B.C. government social worker stole from foster children

The lawsuits allege Indigenous children were removed from a stable environment to an unstable living arrangement so that their benefits could be stolen from them.

Meet Lake Country’s new council

Council held its first meeting since the election Tuesday night

Repair café for broken appliances returns to Kelowna

Bring appliances and more to the workshop at Okanagan College Nov. 17

UBCO professor examines consumer conflict between Hong Kong and China

UBC professor Annamma Joy teaches in Kelowna

Rally planned as Sagmoen awaits date for bail decision

A rally in support of missing and murdered women will take place at Vernon Law Courts at 4 p.m.

Cooler weather on the way for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Flurries could fly come Friday in the Interior

BCHL unveils historical stats page on website

New listing features several Vernon players

Ottawa Citizen rejects Senators’ request to take down players’ Uber video

Senators players who were caught on tape joking about and criticizing their team’s defence in a video posted online are apologizing for their comments.

Trudeau apologizes for Canada’s 1939 refusal of ship of Jewish refugees

Trudeau isssued an official government apology today for what he will call the country’s moral failure when Canada closed its doors to Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

Parole denied for drunk driver who killed three kids and their grandfather

A panel with the Parole Board of Canada says Marco Muzzo has not addressed his alcohol misuse.

Penticton has a lama in residence

Tibetan Buddhist monk to teach in Penticton

4 bears trapped in small B.C. town and killed

“It’s not something that we want to do or look to do”

Vancouver expects $30 million in first year of empty homes tax

City says it’s collected $18 million so far from the tax that aims to ease the near-zero vacancy rate

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

Most Read