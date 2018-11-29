Randy Bachman performs at Rock the Lake at Prospera Place Aug. 10 Photo/Sydney Morton

Rock the Lake line-up announced

Once again the bill is filled with JUNO Award winners

Rock the Lake music festival has lined up performers for another year.

Offering a combined 34 platinum records, 10 gold records, one diamond certified record and 12 JUNO Awards, as well as one Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, the Aug. 9 to 11, 2019 festival is jam packed with talent. It will feature David Wilcox, Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, Trooper, Quiet Riot, 54-40, Honeymoon Suite, Pat Travers, The Romantics, The Headpins, Prism and Streetheart.

RELATED: Randy Bachman ‘rocks the lake’

The outdoor festival takes place just outside Prospera Place, minutes from The Okanagan Lake and within walking distance to all of beautiful Downtown Kelowna’s amenities and accommodations.

The interior of the building will also be open for patrons to come cool off with full facilities, concession stands and a fully licenced restaurant. Over the past three years, the festival has seen numerous iconic Classic Rock acts that include Randy Bachman, Platinum Blonde, Nazareth, Kim Mitchell, and many more. The festival grounds will offer food trucks, drinks, and VIP access. Patrons are permitted to bring in their own lawn chairs for this all ages event. See www.prosperaplace.com for further details.

Full weekend packages and VIP tickets are already on sale. The full event pass starts at $160.00, while VIP tickets will cost $443.00 plus taxes and service charges for both. Please visit www.selectyourtickets.com or call 250-762-5050 to purchase passes. Single day tickets will be available at a later date.

