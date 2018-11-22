Rock the Lake returns for another year in Kelowna

After a fantastic weekend of classic rock this past summer, GSL Group with new partners Power 104 and Beach 103.1 are excited to announce the 4th annual Rock the Lake music festival scheduled for Aug. 9 to 11 at Prospera Place in Downtown Kelowna.

This year’s festival will once again feature 11 classic rock bands over three days, with the line-up set to be released on Thursday, Nov. 29.

To celebrate our 4th year running, we are offering a special risk-free rate for all patrons who want to secure tickets between today and Nov. 29. The full event passes begin at the special pricing of $153.00 plus taxes and service charges. VIP tickets are also available for purchase at $443.00 plus taxes and service charges.

RELATED: Randy Bachman ‘rocks the lake’

How is it risk-free? Anyone purchasing their tickets prior to the line-up being released on Nov. 29 will have the ability to request a full refund if they are unsatisfied with the line-up for this year’s festival. Refunds will be available for a limited time.

This event sold out crowds on Saturday and Sunday last year. This is a great time to secure your access to Rock the Lake 2019.

RELATED: Randy Bachman discusses the future of guitars

Full discounted weekend packages and VIP tickets go on sale Nov, 22 at 10:00 a.m. Please visit www.selectyourtickets.com or call toll-free at 1-866-514-5050 to purchase passes. Single day tickets will be available at a later date.

More information is available at www.prosperaplace.com and on the Prospera Place Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds.

Last year’s event featured Classic Rock bands Randy Bachman, Little River Band, Men Without Hats, Sweet, Glass Tiger, The Northern Pikes, Doug & the Slugs, The Stampeders, Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts, Ian Thomas and Nazareth.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.