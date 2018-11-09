Salvation Army Central Okanagan brings back Sharing Christmas

The food and toy program will be available in Kelowna and West Kelowna

With Christmas Day less than seven weeks away, The Salvation Army Central Okanagan is currently booking appointments for the annual Sharing Christmas program.

“Christmas truly is the most wonderful time of the year,” says Sonia Withers, Community Ministries Coordinator. “Each year we are blessed with the opportunity to provide assistance to the members of our community who may be walking through some challenging financial times. It is an honour to be able to walk alongside and provide support.”

RELATED: Sally Ann in Kelowna looking for emergency team volunteers

In 2017, The Salvation Army Central Okanagan provided Christmas Blessings (assistance) to almost 600 families, including toys for over 1100 children – an eight per cent increase over Christmas 2016. So far this year, The Salvation Army has experienced a 13 per cent increase in the number of individuals and families accessing services.

“We could not provide this blessing without the tremendous support of the community,” according to Pastor Darryl Burry, Executive Director. “From financial donations to the donation of food products and new toys; each contribution helps us to provide hope and dignity to families right here in our community.”

For families (two or more in the same household) who will require assistance this Christmas season, The Salvation Army is currently scheduling appointments between Nov. 19 – 23 at Kelowna Community Church (1480 Sutherland Ave.) and on Nov. 27 – 28 at the Community Life Centre in Westbank (3531 Old Okanagan Hwy., Westbank).

RELATED: A savoury success: Kelowna spaghetti fundraiser helps out those in need

“We desire to ensure that no one falls through the cracks during this special season of love and giving, however, in order to meet the demands placed upon us, we would respectfully ask that all families set up an appointment to register as soon as possible,” says Pastor Burry.

To book a registration interview, please call 250-860-2329 extension 335.

Appointments are being booked for Nov. 19 to Nov. 28 (weekdays).

Follow our story of hope on Facebook at The Salvation Army Central Okanagan, on Twitter @kelownasallyann and online at www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.