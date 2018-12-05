SHOP LOCAL CONTEST: Win $500 worth of Kelowna’s ‘wish list’ items

What’s on your wish list this holiday season? We have a long list of goodies from local vendors on our wish list!

The holidays are a great time to shop local and support the community.

In the spirit of the season, Kelowna Capital News is giving away a $500 prize pack of goodies from local vendors. Treat yourself or someone on your Christmas list with these great items!

One lucky winner will take home the following prizes:

Treat yourself with a $50 gift card to Spa at the Cove and relax into a nice massage, a facial or a set of gel nails.

Spruce up your home with a $50 gift card to Furniture Heaven, where you can find a great selection of furniture and decor.

Keep your vehicle in tip top shape with a regular oil change and a service wash from Elite Auto Centre.

Try your hand at some simulator sports, such as lacrosse and golf, with a $50 gift card to Simplex Sportszone.

Put a $50 gift card to Smooth Effects Kelowna towards services, such as laser hair removal or teeth whitening, or check out their product offerings.

Stock up on the tools and gadgets you need from Lee Valley Tools with a $50 gift card.

You can never have too many shoes. The $50 gift card to Strut Footwear will help in adding another pair of great shoes to your closet.

Also included in the prize pack is $150 worth of gift cards for good eats, liquor and gas.

Contest runs until noon on December 20th. One winner will be randomly chosen to receive the prize pack, worth $500.

Click here to enter the contest.