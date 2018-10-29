SilverStar Resort

Snow covers Okanagan ski hills

Sunday’s snowfall brought a fresh dusting of white stuff to local ski resorts

Sunday’s snowfall in higher elevations of the Interior might have frustrated a few drivers but it did the opposite for skiers.

Those who can’t wait for the start of ski season were elated when the white stuff started falling Sunday morning.

Opening day is less than a month away for Big White Ski Resort, just outside Kelowna. As of Nov. 22 skiers and boarders will get head to the hill to kick off the 2019-19 season, and it’s bound to be a good one after 5 cm fell in the last 24 hours.

SilverStar Mountain Resort also opens on Nov. 22, depending on amount of snow on the hill, but after 3 cm of fresh snow fell in the last 24 hours, skiers are keeping their fingers crossed.

Down south, towards Penticton, Apex Mountain Resort won’t open until Dec. 8 and while no snowfall in the region recently the hill does have a dusting of white on the ground already.

Most Read