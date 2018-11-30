Soprano Elizabeth Tribe will be performing in concert Friday, Nov. 30 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. Submitted photo

Soprano Elizabeth Trip in concert Friday

Soprano Elizabeth Tribe and special guests are performing in support of school breakfast program

A Merry Little Christmas Concert is scheduled for tonight (Friday) at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church with a wine and cheese reception to follow.

Soprano Elizabeth Tribe will be the featured performer, accompanied by Dennis Nordlund with special guest Pat Proudfoot.

Partial proceeds from the evening will go to the Parkway Elementary School breakfast program.

Tickets are $20 and are available at the door. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Corey Hart comes to Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna landfill dumping fees going up

Increases set to go into effect at the Glenmore Landfill in 2019 and 2020

Soprano Elizabeth Trip in concert Friday

Soprano Elizabeth Tribe and special guests are performing in support of school breakfast program

Car catches fire after colliding with SUV in Kelowna

An accident is stalling traffic this afternoon

Okanagan volleyball teams battle for provincial crown

Three girls teams and four boys teams represent Okanagan high schools at volleyball provincials

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

VIDEO: 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

No tsunami warning is in effect for B.C., according to the government

Dispute over hidden camera sex in B.C. fire chief’s office

Hidden camera in chief’s Vernon office captures sexual romp between two employees

Longtime B.C. friends share $20-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

John Prpich of Port Alberni grew up playing hockey with David Dubbin from Nanaimo

Michaels: Are we watching the death of the nightclub?

Usually, when there’s news that Millennials have disrupted the status quo and… Continue reading

Outfit covered up by B.C. school officials ‘purchased by grandmother’

Mother says she’d like her daughter’s South Surrey school to revisit dress-code guidelines

B.C. woman files lawsuit after high-THC cannabis product mislabelled

The spray she bought was labelled high CBD and low THC, but ingredients were the opposite, said Kimberly Webster.

One week left: 37% of ballots returned in B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Deadline to submit ballots was extended to Friday, Dec. 7

Canada signs onto new NAFTA despite the persistence of steel and aluminum tariffs

U.S.’s punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum from other countries remain in place, along with stiff countermeasures from Canada and Mexico

B.C.’s responsible gambling program expands to all gaming centres

GameSense to operate at more locations and in cozier environments

Most Read