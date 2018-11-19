STORYHIVE looks for Indigenous storytellers in Kelowna

STORYHIVE has launched its first Indigenous Storyteller Edition as part of a commitment to invest in the careers of Indigenous creators and help drive real social change in Western Canada’s production industry.

Alumni, Colin Van Loon will be apply again after previously completing a music video with hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids with the help of STORYHIVE. This time with Starboy— an origin story to the Starman series he hopes to create, who he describes as Indigenous Superman a traditional Blackfoot story that he has adapted to a modern context.

“When a person is not Indigenous, they might make a film from their inspiration. Usually when an Indigenous person is making a film they are also carrying their community on their back and as part of their inspiration. We have always had to fight colonial narratives and I think Indigenous creators need to make counter culture films. Things that counter the colonial narrative is a lot to unpack,” said Van Loon.

Van Loon hopes to inspire other Indigenous film makers to continue the conversation about representation flowing and create pathways for each other. From his perspective he says that the North American film community is interested in the narratives that Indigenous film makers have to offer.

“In terms of unpacking all of the information and these things like institutional racism, that has been very well packed by academia. When you are making a film you can’t be that didactic,” said Van Loon. “But when you bring people into a scenario there is something that is very clear… They see it for themselves without having to use a lot of dialogue. Some images just say everything in a very eloquent and succinct way.”

STORYHIVE is looking to support 20 Indigenous-led-screen-based projects with each recipient receiving $20,000 in production funding, as well as, mentorship and training. Creative BC will also offer British Columbia based projects with up to $5,000 in top-up funding. The 20 successful projects will be selected by an all-Indigenous jury.

Kelowna creators are being asked to submit their short film idea which can include a comedy, drama, animation, web series pilot or documentary between three to 10 minutes long. Creators who are at the beginning of their career, as well as, more established creators are all welcome to apply for this edition and bring their passion project to life.

The Indigenous Storyteller Edition submissions will be open for applications until Dec. 4.

To apply visit www.storyhive.com