Colin Van Loon, Southern Alberta Piikani film maker and STORYHIVE alumni is applying again with Starboy, the origin story to a series he wants to create, Starman photo: contributed

STORYHIVE looks for Indigenous storytellers in Kelowna

Colin Van Loon, STORYHIVE alumni shares why he is applying again

STORYHIVE has launched its first Indigenous Storyteller Edition as part of a commitment to invest in the careers of Indigenous creators and help drive real social change in Western Canada’s production industry.

Alumni, Colin Van Loon will be apply again after previously completing a music video with hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids with the help of STORYHIVE. This time with Starboy— an origin story to the Starman series he hopes to create, who he describes as Indigenous Superman a traditional Blackfoot story that he has adapted to a modern context.

“When a person is not Indigenous, they might make a film from their inspiration. Usually when an Indigenous person is making a film they are also carrying their community on their back and as part of their inspiration. We have always had to fight colonial narratives and I think Indigenous creators need to make counter culture films. Things that counter the colonial narrative is a lot to unpack,” said Van Loon.

RELATED: Film focuses on Kal Lake threat

Van Loon hopes to inspire other Indigenous film makers to continue the conversation about representation flowing and create pathways for each other. From his perspective he says that the North American film community is interested in the narratives that Indigenous film makers have to offer.

“In terms of unpacking all of the information and these things like institutional racism, that has been very well packed by academia. When you are making a film you can’t be that didactic,” said Van Loon. “But when you bring people into a scenario there is something that is very clear… They see it for themselves without having to use a lot of dialogue. Some images just say everything in a very eloquent and succinct way.”

RELATED: Vernon teen wins Best Film in Kelowna HorrorFest

STORYHIVE is looking to support 20 Indigenous-led-screen-based projects with each recipient receiving $20,000 in production funding, as well as, mentorship and training. Creative BC will also offer British Columbia based projects with up to $5,000 in top-up funding. The 20 successful projects will be selected by an all-Indigenous jury.

Kelowna creators are being asked to submit their short film idea which can include a comedy, drama, animation, web series pilot or documentary between three to 10 minutes long. Creators who are at the beginning of their career, as well as, more established creators are all welcome to apply for this edition and bring their passion project to life.

The Indigenous Storyteller Edition submissions will be open for applications until Dec. 4.

To apply visit www.storyhive.com

Previous story
VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Just Posted

Highway 97 widening in Kelowna complete

Province announces end of $67 milion project to six-lane 4.5 kilometres of the busy highway

No Stuart Park fire-pit in Kelowna this winter

City says in bid to reduce natural gas use, it won’t light fire pit at popular outdoor ice rink

Differences between the California and Okanagan fires taken seriously

Chief Travis Whiting and Kelowna Fire Department learn from the devasting U.S. fires

Glenrosa Elementary PAC fundraiser nets $10,000

Half the $20,000 allegedly stolen from school funds is replaced

Physio treatment user fees dropped for auto accident injuries

ICBC negotiates new contract with B.C. Physiotherapy Association

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 19, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

UPDATE: Death of 38-year-old Fernie man at B.C. coal mine under investigation

Vehicle collision occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning

Breathing polluted air during pregnancy may increase odds of baby having autism: SFU study

Study looked at nearly all births in Metro Vancouver between 2004 and 2009

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

Vehicle crashes over embankment in Penticton

Emergency responders are on scene after a vehicle went over an embankment along Carmi Avenue.

Bankruptcies in British Columbia on the rise

Consumer bankruptcies climbed by 6. 1 per cent in August 2018 from the same month last year.

22 public toilets in Victoria: 136 people currently peeing

World Toilet Day floats some serious health issues

Calgary Stampeders back to Grey Cup with 22-14 win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Calgary was favoured to win the 2017 and 2016 Grey Cups, but lost to the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks respectively.

‘A giant step forward’: new $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond to enter circulation

A new $10 banknote featuring Viola Desmond’s portrait will go into circulation, just over 72 years after she was ousted from the whites-only section of a movie theatre in New Glasgow, N.S.

Most Read