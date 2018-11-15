Stuart Park outdoor rink to reopen for winter

The outdoor ice rink is scheduled to be open Dec. 1

It’s that time of year. The Stuart Park outdoor ice rink is scheduled to be back open on Dec. 1, barring weather delays.

Free skating will be available daily from opening day onward from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. with skates, helmets and EZ bars available for rent on site.

Time to dust off the ol’ skates and hit the ice.

RELATED: Kelowna Skating Club skaters take home 10 medals and three provincial titles

It’s the perfect time of the year for the rink to re-open. With the cold months here and the winter tires being installed, the Stuart Park rink will make a fun family addition to winter activities in Kelowna.

The outdoor rink is still located at 1414 Water Street.

Check out more information on skating in Kelowna here.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.