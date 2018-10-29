Tempest Theatre offers four nights of dark comedy

Max Haynes and Samantha Schimmer performing in one of Tempest Theatre’s Terrible Temptations, on Nov. 1 to 4 in Penticton. Photo courtesy Tempest Theatre/Ronan Reinart

In the spirit of All Hallow’s Eve, and while the black paint is (literally) still drying, Tempest Theatre is offering up some Terrible Temptations from Nov. 1 to 4.

Tempest’s artistic director Kate Twa has selected scenes from 10 extraordinary plays showing ghoulish human behaviour tempered with large doses of dark comedy and paired them with local wines to create a sensuous evening.

“In addition to this being an immersive theatre experience, it’s an exquisite opportunity to introduce audiences to our theatre company,” said Twa. “The partnership with special wines from local wineries creates a memorable way of appreciating our local wine community.”

Tempest Theatre is a new black box theatre and film society located at 125 Eckhardt Ave. East in downtown Penticton. Although the official opening isn’t until the spring of 2019, Twa was inspired to present a sneak peek of what audiences can come to expect.

Seating 75 people, Tempest has an intimate setting. According to a release, organizers hope to make the new group a focal point for the South Okanagan’s artistic and cultural communities with an emphasis placed on original content alongside a playful and provocative approach to classic and contemporary theatre.

Actors performing over the four-night preview include Penticton’s Cherise Clarke, Summerland’s Roark Critchlow and Andrea Agur and former local Samantha Schimmer as well as several actors travelling to Penticton from both Vancouver and Los Angeles for the event.

Participating wineries include Bench 1775 Winery, Elephant Island Winery, Van Westen Vineyards, Monster Wines and Therapy Vineyards.

Four evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. along with two matinees on Saturday and Sunday starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.tempest.ca or at the door, if available. Adults must be 19 or older to attend.