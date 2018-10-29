Max Haynes and Samantha Schimmer performing in one of Tempest Theatre’s Terrible Temptations, on Nov. 1 to 4 in Penticton. Photo courtesy Tempest Theatre/Ronan Reinart

Tempest Theatre offers four nights of dark comedy

Penticton’s new black box theatre offers preview with Terrible Temptations

In the spirit of All Hallow’s Eve, and while the black paint is (literally) still drying, Tempest Theatre is offering up some Terrible Temptations from Nov. 1 to 4.

Tempest’s artistic director Kate Twa has selected scenes from 10 extraordinary plays showing ghoulish human behaviour tempered with large doses of dark comedy and paired them with local wines to create a sensuous evening.

“In addition to this being an immersive theatre experience, it’s an exquisite opportunity to introduce audiences to our theatre company,” said Twa. “The partnership with special wines from local wineries creates a memorable way of appreciating our local wine community.”

Tempest Theatre is a new black box theatre and film society located at 125 Eckhardt Ave. East in downtown Penticton. Although the official opening isn’t until the spring of 2019, Twa was inspired to present a sneak peek of what audiences can come to expect.

Related: A new cultural vision coming to Penticton

Seating 75 people, Tempest has an intimate setting. According to a release, organizers hope to make the new group a focal point for the South Okanagan’s artistic and cultural communities with an emphasis placed on original content alongside a playful and provocative approach to classic and contemporary theatre.

Actors performing over the four-night preview include Penticton’s Cherise Clarke, Summerland’s Roark Critchlow and Andrea Agur and former local Samantha Schimmer as well as several actors travelling to Penticton from both Vancouver and Los Angeles for the event.

Participating wineries include Bench 1775 Winery, Elephant Island Winery, Van Westen Vineyards, Monster Wines and Therapy Vineyards.

Four evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. along with two matinees on Saturday and Sunday starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.tempest.ca or at the door, if available. Adults must be 19 or older to attend.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Smoky blues, jazz, fill Okanagan venues

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Surfing in October? In costume? This Lake Country business took the plunge

Are you daring enough to do this?

Judicial recount in Peachland mayoral race gets underway today

Challenger Harry Gough and incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin are tied with 804 votes each

Glenrosa Elementary fundraiser wins groundswell of community support

After more than $20,000 was stolen from the PAC bank account the community rallied together

Keep your dogs safe this Halloween

Dog-friendly Trick or Treating

Class of West K looks to make a difference through play

The new centre for learning and academic support services to children who have been diagnosed with autism or ADHD

Your morning news in 90

Find out what is making headlines this morning, Oct. 29.

Contruction industry group again tries to halt B.C.’s electoral reform referendum

Independent Contractors and Businesses Association asks to appeal denial of an interim injunction

Smoky blues, jazz, fill Okanagan venues

Blue Moon Marquee to perform in Vernon Nov. 13, Kelowna Nov. 14

Police to search Kamloops home after stabbing

A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed Sunday night

Most B.C. bus routes to be covered as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

Tempest Theatre offers four nights of dark comedy

Penticton’s new black box theatre offers preview with Terrible Temptations

South Okanagan man facing manslaughter charges in shooting death

Charges have been filed against the man involved in an April 2017 shooting in Penticton

B.C. police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

$230 ticket the first cannabis fine for Vancouver Island community

Crown asks for assessment after alleged Fredericton gunman claims ‘temporary insanity’

Matthew Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder

Most Read