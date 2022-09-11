Two councillors acclaimed ahead of Lake Country municipal election

Nominations have closed for those interested in working on Lake Country Council.

Candidates for Oyama and Carr’s Landing have already been acclaimed.

With no one running against them, incumbent Cara Reed will continue with the title of Carr’s Landing councillor and incumbent Todd McKenzie will again take the role as Oyama councillor.

In the running for Okanagan Centre includes Tricia Brett and and Riley Hastings, both seeking out their first term.

In Winfield, residents will choose between incumbent Jerremy Kozub and Heather Irvine.

And two of three names running for councillor at large will be voted on Oct. 15, the decision between Michael Lewis, Bib Patel, and incumbent Bill Scarrow.

James Baker is ending his mayoral run and residents in Lake Country will need to decided between former Okanagan Centre Councillor Blair Ireland or Barry Rhodes, who has run for the position in the past, for mayor.

Amy Geistlinger has been acclaimed to the office of School Trustee.

