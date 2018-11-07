Video: Tour the West Kelowna VGH Millionaire Lottery home

The Multimillionaire Lottery Home in West Kelowna is tucked away off Boucherie Road at Paradise Estates.

The VGH Millionaire Lottery Home is one of seven homes that could be chosen by the grand prize winner located in Tsawwassen, South Surrey, White Rock/Sooke (two-home package), Sidney, Downtown Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Vancouver. The winner also has the option of choosing $2.7 million in tax-free cash instead of taking one of the prize homes.

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation today announced that the tickets for the Millionaire Oceanview Home Lottery (Millionaire Lottery) are now on sale. The Millionaire Lottery supports VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and money raised goes to funding innovative research, advancing specialized adult health care, and purchasing critical medical equipment at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute.

Each year VGH performs more than 30,000 surgeries and has more than 600,000 patients visits and treats 60 per cent of B.C.’s adult trauma cases.

The 3,811 square foot, three-storey home in West Kelowna is estimated to be worth over $3.1 million and has both a lake view and vineyard view. The 22-acre parcel of land called Paradise Estates is a high-end 21-home resort with a shared pool, putting green, private beach and boat slip.

The home also features an elevator, hot tub, temperature controlled wine cellar, a two-car garage and a roof top patio is an Okanagan dream.

Millionaire Lottery tickets are two for $100, five for $175, 10 or $250 and 25 for $500. The lottery also includes extra games: the 50/50 PLUS lottery with a maximum prize payout up to $1,140,000 (depending on the number of tickets sold), and the Daily Cash PLUS game returns with 105 days of winning, with a value of all prizes being $300,000.

