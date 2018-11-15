Peter Klein with his annual Westside Daze Canada Day cake photo: contributed

West Kelowna baker dies

Peter Klein baked the annual Westside Daze Canada Day cake

The man who stole the hearts of West Kelowna residents with his ginormous cakes has died.

Master pastry chef, Peter Klein baked cakes that marked the opening of William R. Bennett Bridge and every Canada Day during Westside Daze for 12 years.

The four feet by six feet cake eventually earned him the Diamond Jubilee Medal awarded by Queen Elizabeth II’s proxy for his contribution to his community.

The cake is delivered in an ambulance because of the size and the fact that it is air conditioned to preserve the masterpiece.

“His greatest honor, however, was to bake the annual Canada Day cake for Westside Daze. To the delight of everyone in attendance, and with the help of some good friends, he baked, assembled, decorated, and served the massive four feet by six feet cake; itself a Canadian Flag of white butter cream icing and fresh cut strawberries,” reads his obituary.

RELATED: The story behind the Westside Daze Canada cake

Klein passed the baton to Anja Dumas in 2013.

“I was shocked and sad when I received the news that Peter Klein passed away on Wednesday morning. It was in 2008 when Pierre and I started as volunteers for Westside Daze and it was Sylvia Hermans who introduced me to Peter Klein. I was impressed and overwhelmed about the size of the cake. I helped him finishing the cake and I helped him the following years as well. And I remember when I said to Pierre that I would love to bake this cake one day for Westside Daze. Peter asked me in 2012 if I want to take over the following year. And I said yes right away without thinking for just one moment and I took over in 2013. He came down to the field every year on Canada Day to see the cake and have a piece. It was a pleasure baking this cake with you and an honor knowing you. I will always remember you and the fun what we had baking the cake. Rest in Peace Peter,” Dumas said in a social media post.

The cake would bring crowds, including West Kelowna Council, each year to help cut the cake.

Eventually it was Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease that took his life as it affected his ability to breath and reduced his overall stamina.

