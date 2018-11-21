Westbank Museum shows it’s more than just artifacts

The museum will be hosting more interactive and family friendly events

The Westbank Museum and Visitor Centre has special holiday events in store for West Kelowna.

After wrapping up an Ugly Christmas Sweater Photoshoot, museum co-ordinator Darci Ritchey has more fun and interactive events planned at the museum.

“It helps bring people in. Some people, when they think of a museum, they think of static displays, and that there is not a whole lot going on. Events like this bring the community in for family-friendly events since sometimes kids aren’t really interested in coming in,” said Ritchey.

She hopes to create even more fun photoshoots with pioneer costumes where visitors can take home a memory.

“We have had a type writing contest, scavenger hunts and workshops, like blacksmithing — that was really popular,” said Ritchey. “I keep racking my brain trying to come up with ideas and there are so many I want to do.”

The annual Christmas Craft Fair is next on the museum’s event calendar. This year, admission will be by donation and all proceeds will go toward the Westbank United Church to support repairs recent flood and the meals they offer to the homeless.

“Since our shelter isn’t open this year we wanted to see if there was anything we could do to help,” said Ritchey.

The Christmas Craft Fair will take place Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. West Kelowna Music will provide live entertainment, there will be door prizes and refreshments.

The Westbank Museum was established in 1978 to provide a repository of artifacts of the early days of Westbank. The museum also generates community programs that centre around the history and culture of Westbank.

They strive to be a cultural centre for the community while educating them about the past. Now their website has become a curator of the future where they chronicle what is going to happen in the Westside’s future.

The museum boasts a collection of 6,500 artifacts and has a wide variety of archival documents and photographs that grows each year.

For more information about the museum visit westbankmuseum.com.

