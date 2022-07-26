Air support aiding in battle against Glacier Park wildfire

Parks Canada suspect that the fire was started due to human cause

Parks Canada has received air support from the BC Wildfire Service in the battle against the fire. Their water skimmers were dropping water on the wildfire throughout the afternoon. The skimmers landed in Kinbasket Lake to fill their water tanks and proceeded to drop the tanks on the fire. (Contributed by Parks Canada)

As the wildfire in Glacier National Park enters its third day of burning, crews on the ground and in the air continue to work to reduce the spread of the blaze.

Parks Canada suspects that the fire is human-caused. No lightning or other fire-causing natural events were detected around the time of the blaze starting.

However, the specific cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Parks Canada is optimistic about the situation at the scene of the wildfire right now, and the current weather conditions, despite how hot and dry it is. It said that fire fighting was made easier due to the calmness and lack of wind.

They have received air support from the BC Wildfire Service in the battle against the flames. Water skimmers are dropping water on the wildfire throughout the afternoon. The skimmers landed in Kinbasket Lake to retrieve water.

According to Parks Canada, getting aerial support is difficult in the mountains, making this collaboration rare.

With the help of air support, ground crews were able to move in and secure and establish a hose perimeter around the fire.

The ground crews are made up of two four-person teams based in Revelstoke, a four-person team from Yoho and Kootenay National Parks, and members of the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) emergency responders.

CP’s presence and assistance in the fire are due to its proximity to two of its railway tracks, which its team hopes to preserve in collaboration with Parks Canada and the BC Wildfire Service. CP crews have been on site since the first day and have maintained a presence overnight, however, Parks Canada is still the lead on the wildfire.

Parks Canada said that the two main priorities of the firefighting efforts are to protect the assets in the area and to keep the blaze from spreading north out of the park.

Heather Mountain Lodge is approximately 4 km north of the wildfire, across the Beaver River.

Smoke will be visible along Highway 1 near the site of the fire.

Fire danger ratings in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks are rising and approaching extreme levels. Parks Canada is reminding users of the park that campfires are only to be built in designated pits.

