Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)

Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

No detour available

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed in both directions for planned avalanche control work for two hours this afternoon (April 20).

Planned work between Rogers Pass Summit and Beaver Valley Rd for 11.1 km will close the road from 2:00 p.m. (PDT) until 4:00 p.m. (PDT).

No detour available.

