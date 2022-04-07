Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will be closed in both directions for planned avalanche control work for two hours this afternoon (April 7).
Planned work between Woolsey Creek Bridge and Glacier National Park West Boundary for 17.8 km will close the road from 2:00 p.m. (PDT) until 4:00 p.m. (PDT).
No detour available.
ROAD CLOSURE PLANNED#BCHwy1 east of #Revelstoke
2:00PM PDT – 4:00 PM PDT
AVALANCHE CONTROL
No detour. Plan Accordingly & stay connected to @DriveBC for updates #BCStorm @511Alberta #GoldenBC #SicamousBC pic.twitter.com/96uJQbY8jD
— EMCON SELKIRK DIVISION ~ #ConeZoneBC (@EmconSelkirk) April 7, 2022
