Langley families started a campaign to have Canadian kids wear their hockey jerseys to school on April 12 as a show of support for the Humboldt Broncos. It has now changed to a call for everyone to wear a sports jersey that day. (From Facebook)

B.C. hockey moms’ jersey campaign supports Humboldt Broncos

Organizers are asking people to wear any sports jersey on Thursday, April 12.

Langley hockey moms were agonizing about how to show support for the Humboldt Broncos and chanced upon a campaign that will help young people channel their grief.

“We said we’ve got to do something,” said Jennifer Pinch.

She and other local hockey moms brainstormed and came up with a hockey jersey campaign for schools on April 12. They posted information Saturday morning, and by Saturday evening it had morphed into a campaign to have anyone wear any type of sports jersey on Thursday to show support for Humboldt and the Broncos.

People are being asked to social media their photos in jerseys, and her group is coming up with a hashtag to add to social media posts.

Pinch said the crash has hit so close to home for Canadians. In her case, her kids are in sports, and her son is just about the age to play at the junior level. A friend of her daughter’s was set to try out for the Broncos next week.

“I can literally see it happening to my family,” she said of the bus crash.

She said thousands of young people each day board buses to head to competitions and events, and thankfully most arrive home safe and sound, but in this case, a large group of young, talented people didn’t.

Several schools have already voiced support for jersey day. The campaign is gaining momentum. There’s been media coverage in Africa and the U.S. People have said they will dig out their jerseys in the Comox Valley, Roanoke, Virginia, Ottawa, and beyond.

And some people without jerseys say they will wear Broncos colours that day – gold and green.

Doctor who treated Humboldt victims was prepared by Syrian experience

