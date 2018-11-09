‘Cool, poppin’, turnt right up’: B.C. Liberals take crack at ‘hip’ lingo

Oldest MLA to be elected in B.C. makes jabs at John Horgan’s performance in electoral reform debate

That didn’t take long.

The B.C. Liberals didn’t miss a beat, matching Premier John Horgan’s attempt to reach young people during Thursday night’s televised debate on electoral reform.

Social media exploded after Horgan said: “If you were woke, you’d know that pro rep is lit.”

On Friday, the BC Liberal Caucus posted a video on Twitter of the oldest MLA to be elected in B.C. history.

West Vancouver-Capilano MLA Ralph Sultan is seen telling Horgan to “check yourself before you wreck yourself,” while criticizing his debate performance.

“If you were really woke, you’d know your PR-debate non-answers last night ain’t going to cut it. The only thing lit last night was Andrew’s performance – it was cool, poppin’ and turnt right up,” said Sultan, who’s in his mid-80s.

“Do me a favour, kid, and listen to the real slang expert and share and vote First Past the Post.”

“Poppin’” means to be in style or popular, and “turnt right up” is actually not a phrase commonly used. “Turnt” means to be intoxicated.

Mail-in ballots on whether to stick with First Past the Post or move to a form of proportional representation are due Nov. 30 at Elections BC.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Meet ‘Ceph’, the baby octopus named after Seth Rogen

Just Posted

Crash on Highway 97 C, emergency crews called in

Emergency services have been dispatched to Highway 97 C.

Kelowna Royal Canadian Legion branch donates $100,000 to JoeAnna’s House project

Legion branch donation for facility at Kelowna General Hospital is its largest single donation ever

Salvation Army Central Okanagan brings back Sharing Christmas

The food and toy program will be available in Kelowna and West Kelowna

Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Drive closed for the winter

Vehicles will not be allowed to access the road leading up to Knox Mountain Park

Casino workers heading back to work

Employees at four Thompson-Okanagan casinos (Penticton, Vernon, Kamloops, Kelowna) end strike

Cloudy weekend forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

The snow will stop falling Friday evening and turn to cloud

Ice-making company fined $350,000 after fish killed in B.C. creek

An ammonia solution purged from the equipment ended up in Surrey’s storm sewer system

‘A surreal moment’: Hockey Hall of Fame class get their rings

Goalie Martin Brodeur, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, winger Martin St. Louis among inductees

‘Cool, poppin’, turnt right up’: B.C. Liberals take crack at ‘hip’ lingo

Oldest MLA to be elected in B.C. makes jabs at John Horgan’s performance in electoral reform debate

Non-compliant buoys, dock removed from Shuswap Lake

Owners were given notice in June, Transport Canada removal done in October

Meet ‘Ceph’, the baby octopus named after Seth Rogen

Winner surfaces in Vancouver Aqarium’s naming contest

New gas plants should pay carbon levy on all emissions by 2030, advocates say

Climate-change advocates want natural-gas power plants have to pay a price for greenhouse-gas emissions

Walk-in doctors across B.C. want equal pay

The Walk-In Clinics of BC Association met Friday for its annual general meeting

Alleged white supremacist joins Maxime Bernier’s party

Adam Strashok was disavowed by UCP and federal Tories

Most Read