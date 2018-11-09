‘Cool, poppin’, turnt right up’: B.C. Liberals take crack at ‘hip’ lingo

Oldest MLA to be elected in B.C. makes jabs at John Horgan’s performance in electoral reform debate

That didn’t take long.

The B.C. Liberals didn’t miss a beat, matching Premier John Horgan’s attempt to reach young people during Thursday night’s televised debate on electoral reform.

Social media exploded after Horgan said: “If you were woke, you’d know that pro rep is lit.”

On Friday, the BC Liberal Caucus posted a video on Twitter of the oldest MLA to be elected in B.C. history.

West Vancouver-Capilano MLA Ralph Sultan is seen telling Horgan to “check yourself before you wreck yourself,” while criticizing his debate performance.

“If you were really woke, you’d know your PR-debate non-answers last night ain’t going to cut it. The only thing lit last night was Andrew’s performance – it was cool, poppin’ and turnt right up,” said Sultan, who’s in his mid-80s.

“Do me a favour, kid, and listen to the real slang expert and share and vote First Past the Post.”

“Poppin’” means to be in style or popular, and “turnt right up” is actually not a phrase commonly used. “Turnt” means to be intoxicated.

Mail-in ballots on whether to stick with First Past the Post or move to a form of proportional representation are due Nov. 30 at Elections BC.

