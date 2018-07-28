A helicopter reloads with water from Heart Lake as it helps suppress a wildfire that broke out Saturday afternoon on the Glenemma Range between Vernon and Falkland. (Sophie Hatoc photo)

Crew attacks North Okanagan wildfire

Small fire breaks out between Vernon and Falkland

A small wildfire broke out in the hills east of Schweb’s Bridge off Highway 97 north Saturday afternoon.

The fire is being called the Range Road fire and was reported to be only .1 hectare in size.

“The BC Wildfire Service did respond with six firefighters and a helicopter which was doing some bucketing,” said fire information officer Brenna Ward.

“The fire has moved from out of control to being held.”

That means the fire is not expected to move beyond containment or spread beyond existent or predetermined boundaries under prevailing and forecasting conditions.

The blaze started at around 3 p.m. Its cause is unknown at this point.

 

A helicopter gets set to dump water on a small wildfire that broke out north of Vernon Saturday afternoon, on the Glenemma Range near Schweb’s Bridge. (Sophie Hatoc photo)

Previous story
Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten
Next story
Wildfire still out of control near Naramata

Just Posted

Video: Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire more than doubles

The Goode’s Creek wildfire is burning south away from Kelowna

Four lane highway from West Kelowna to Penticton should be priority

Directors want four lanes on Highway 97 from West Kelowna to Penticton

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap regions.

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

Kelowna kids get new gym from Toronto Blue Jays’ foundation

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club is getting a much-needed renovation

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Crew attacks North Okanagan wildfire

Small fire breaks out between Vernon and Falkland

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay national park as lightning sparks 15 fires

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

Woman, 22, found dead in New Brunswick First Nation, 1 man in custody

Police found the woman’s body outside a residence in Elsipogtog First Nation Saturday morning

Nearly 100 firefighters on scene of Placer Mountain blaze near Princeton

BC Wildfire continues to keep close eye on Snowy Mountain

Anti-gang police monitor Veterans MC ride in Lower Mainland

Police say the the group, a ‘three-piece’ patched club has ties to the Hells Angels

130 suspected overdose calls in 1 day, all lives saved: B.C. paramedics

Friday saw the highest number of suspected overdose calls since April 2017

Not quite Hogwarts: Canadian man to study fairy-conjuring spells in England

Gillis Hogan has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to study England’s history of magic

Most Read