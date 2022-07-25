Crews fighting wildfire in Glacier National Park

The wildfire was spotted on July 24

An active wildfire fire is currently being fought north of Revelstoke by crews in Glacier National Park.

The wildfire was first detected on Sunday (July 24) in the Mountain Creek area of Glacier National Park. A helicopter was immediately dispatched to suppress the fire.

According to Parks Canada’s fire status map, the location of the blaze is next to the railway tracks which run adjacent to Beaver River, a tributary of the Columbia River.

Parks Canada fire crews continue to fight the flames and perform active fire suppression today (July 25) in collaboration with BC Wildfire Service and Canadian Pacific Railway.

According to Parks Canada, the blaze does not currently pose a risk to people or assets.

The wildfire may be visible from Highway 1.

To report any new wildfires, illegal campfires, or suspicious smoke, call dispatch at 877-852-3100.

To view up-to-date information on any active fire visit www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/bc/glacier/securite-safety/feu-fire-info.

