(U.S. Geological Survey)

Earthquake registered off B.C. coast one week after multiple tremors

The 4.0 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Tofino at a depth of 10 km

Another sizable earthquake has struck off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The latest, a 4.0 magnitude quake recorded on Oct. 29, happened approximately 144km west of Tofino at a depth of 10 km.

This comes exactly one week after a series of earthquakes were registered in the same region, although no damage or injuries have been reported in either case, and no tsunami warning was issued.

READ MORE: Three strong earthquakes reported off Vancouver Island

READ MORE: What to pack in an emergency – preparedness kit for earthquakes

On Oct. 21 the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 6.6 magnitude quake about 260 kilometres west of Tofino, followed by a 6.8 tremor and then a third measuring 6.5.

Those earthquakes were followed by two other smaller quakes later that same day at a magnitude of 4.9 and 4.0.

READ MORE: Multiple earthquakes off Vancouver Island recorded around the world

“It’s not a surprise because this is one of the most seismically active parts of Canada,” said John Cassidy last week, a seismologist and professor at the University of Victoria.

This past week is also remembered as the six-year anniversary of one of Canada’s largest earthquakes – a 7.8 magnitude quake that rocked Haida Gwaii and was felt across much of B.C.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Leicester helicopter crash: Soccer team owner killed

Just Posted

Glenrosa Elementary fundraiser wins groundswell of community support

After more than $20,000 was stolen from the PAC bank account the community rallied together

Class of West K looks to make a difference through play

The new centre for learning and academic support services to children who have been diagnosed with autism or ADHD

Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Drivers are cautioned against driving the mountain highway at this time

Education hits the right note for Okanagan College alumna

Figure skater Nina Greschner traded in her skates for headphones and a mixing board

Vehicle incident on Coquihalla Highway halts traffic

The incident has affected northbound traffic

Find me my furever home

Frankie is available for adoption from the Kelowna BC SPCA

Earthquake registered off B.C. coast one week after multiple tremors

The 4.0 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Tofino at a depth of 10 km

Lion Air plane crashes into sea, 189 on board

Disaster agency says passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta

VIDEO: Red Sox top Dodgers 5-1 to win World Series

Steve Pearce hit two home runs and David Price gave up one earned run in seven innings of work

Teen sensation Davies dazzles with 2 goals in final game with Whitecaps

Youngster leaving MLS to join Bayern Munich

Zombies and pugs celebrate Halloween

Who says Halloween is for kids?Ella

Armstrong Metalfest band submission deadline nears

Submissions close Nov. 1

Collision causes road closure in West Kelowna

Accident occured Sunday, Oct. 28

Leicester helicopter crash: Soccer team owner killed

60-year-old Vichai is known for arriving and leaving the stadium in central England in his helicopter

Most Read