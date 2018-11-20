Festival lights up the Okanagan

Hanukkah celebrations planned for Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna, Peachland, Penticton and Oliver

Hanukkah celebrations will be lighting the way around the Okanagan valley.

Chabad Okanagan will be bringing Chanukah events to the entire valley for its eighth year.

“We service the whole Okanagan, so each year for Chanukah we try to make it around the whole valley in order to include everyone,” said Rabbi Shmuly Hecht.

A celebration and light up will take place in Kelowna, across from City Hall, Dec. 2; in Vernon at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Dec. 3; in Salmon Arm at Piccadilly Mall Dec. 4; in Penticton at the Cannery Dec. 5; at the Oliver Correctional Centre Dec. 6; Kelowna General Hospital Dec. 7 and in Peachland Dec. 8.

Led by Rabbi Shmuly Hecht, this family friendly celebrations represent religious freedom and diversity as well as an opportunity to learn about Jewish values, culture and tradition.

See also: Vernon museum hosts a Hanukkah celebration

In Vernon, doors open at 5 p.m. and events will include build your own Menorah, sampling of traditional Hanukkah latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyah (doughnuts). There will also be a live demonstration on how to cook latkes. Enjoy music, a free raffle and traditional Hanukkah gifts for the kids. Donations are appreciated.

To pre-register, or for more information on Chanukah celebrations and other Chabad Okanagan events around the valley visit www.JewishOkanagan.com or call 250-575-5384

“Everyone is welcome to share and enjoy this very special event in the Jewish community.”

