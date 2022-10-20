Winter driving conditions expected for Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass this weekend. (File photo)

First snow of the season forecasted for Highway 1 between Sicamous and Revelstoke

Environment Canada has released a special weather statement for Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

According to Environment Canada, those in the Shuswap and Revelstoke areas may see their first glimpse of winter driving conditions this weekend.

Travellers on Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass should expect some accumulation of snow from Friday (Oct. 21) afternoon to Saturday (Oct. 22) over the elevated highway passes.

Highway 1 in that area can expect clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Friday, which may develop into flurries in the pass throughout the afternoon.

Reduced visibility may be present in some areas of the highway.

Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from October 1 to April 30. The Shift into Winter campaign hopes to draw attention to the hazards of winter driving, to mitigate those moments.

READ MORE: Drivers urged to ‘Shift into Winter’ when heading out on B.C. roads

Up-to-date road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

READ MORE: Meet the captain: Will McPhee looks ahead to role as leader with Revelstoke Grizzlies

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Revelstoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Salmon Arm court orders man accused of killing Ashley Simpson to stand trial
Next story
Police investigating suspicious activity at 2 Vernon schools

Just Posted

Bree Blackstaffe and her dog. Photo: Submitted
Trail police ask for help locating missing woman

Carol Todd holds a photograph of her late daughter Amanda Todd signed by U.S. singer Demi Lovato with the words "Stay Strong" in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Sunday October 5, 2013. The Dutch man accused of extorting and harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd more than a decade ago has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Okanagan Symphony strikes a chord on subject of suicide

The community of Peachland voted in a new mayor and approved a borrowing referendum in order to replace its aging fire hall. (Photo/Peachland Fire & Rescue Service Facebook)
Official results for Peachland municipal election: Fire hall referendum passes

West Kelowna’s Kalamoir Regional Park. (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna parks closing for the winter