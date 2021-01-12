Funds top $117K for family of children seriously injured in Coquitlam crash

The Savic family suffered serious injuries following a Dec. 27 crash on Highway 1 in Coquitlam. A GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $118,000 for the Savics to aid their long road to recovery. (Screenshot/YouTube)

Funds are pouring in from Coquitlam and the surrounding area to help a Serbian family injured in a serious car crash, which has left two children with life-altering injuries.

The Savic family was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Coquitlam on Dec. 27, after a gray Dodge Charger allegedly fled from police during an attempted traffic stop eastbound on Highway 1.

The Charger crashed into the Savic’s vehicle on Brunette Avenue, flipping it onto its roof, according to police. The driver of the Charger was also transported to hospital following the crash.

Two of the three children, both under the age of 13, remain in critical condition in medically-induced comas, according to GoFundMe organizer Dragana Mrakic, who is the president of the Mlada Srbadija folklore dance group where the Savic children danced.

Mrakic said the children have sustained serious head injuries, resulting in brain damage affecting speech and motor skills, Meanwhile, the parents are unable to work due to injuries sustained from the crash.

“They have a long road to recovery ahead of them,” Mrakic wrote. “In times of tragedy, we come together as a community to lift up the ones we love, the ones who are hurting and who need our support now, more than ever!”

As of Tuesday morning (Jan. 12), roughly 1,200 donors have raised $117,885 for the Savic family.

The Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s police watchdog, is probing the incident to determine if police played a role in the incident.

Anyone with information about this crash is advised to contact the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477 or at iiobc.ca.

 

