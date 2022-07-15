Crews on scene at incident on Highway 1 just outside of Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Motorcycle crash just outside of Revelstoke causing significant delays on Hwy 1

The incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m.

A motorcycle crash on Highway 1 just outside of Revelstoke is causing significant delays in the area.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred at Oak Dr. at approximately 11 a.m.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area.

Crews are currently on scene.

The condition of the driver is not currently known.

More to come.

car crashRevelstoke

