LETTER: Supportive housing in Kelowna, actually unsupportive housing

Seniors’ needs being ignored with placement of supportive housing project

To the editor:

Regarding the project at 2025 Aggasiz Road.

The issue seems to be putting the cart before the horse. These homeless people have issues that will not be solved by providing them with a place to live. Their main problems are drug addiction, alcoholism and mental health issues. These are not solved by providing them with a roof over their heads with no services on site. It simply relocates them from Leon Avenue to Agassiz Road.

Once their issues are under control then they can find a job and become productive citizens again. I am assuming this is the goal.

To locate these lost souls in a neighbourhood mainly consisting of seniors is ridiculous. No consideration has been given to us. This project was quickly foisted on us, with no notice and no consideration given or input requested. The complete plan has been shoved down our throats.

Our safety and community spirit has been ignored. We seniors are no longer the strong physical specimens we once were, should one of these troubled young people become angry and assaultive, we are sitting ducks.

The most ridiculous point of this proposal is that it will be a “wet” building. I thought the idea was to stop using drugs and alcohol. These residents now not only have addictions but are allowed to continue using.

Please do not insult me by saying that other locations have no problems and everything is wonderful. This is absolutely not true.

Apparently a couple of social work students will be supervising in the evenings.

Having two social workers in my family one with a Masters Degree, they both say that as students that would be totally inappropriate. They have no background in dealing with these issues. It takes hands on experience.

All the representatives I have met representing this project simply gloss the issues over and are basically just patting us on the head, insinuating that we are just being difficult.

Most of these seniors worked hard to achieve what they have, paid all kinds of taxes their whole adult lives and do not ask for government assistance.

We volunteer, donate to charity and help our neighbours.

Suddenly dumping this unsuitable project is a huge insult. We are angry.

Enough already!

Joanna Blacklock,

Kelowna