Light A Bulb Campaign returns to North Okanagan

Dr. Curtis Mohamed, 2017 Light a Bulb Campaign chair for Vernon Jubilee Hospital; 2017 was the most successful year yet. (VJH Foundation photo)

For many North Okanagan residents, Light A Bulb has become synonymous with seasonal giving to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

Since 1988, Light A Bulb has raised over $4.8 million to purchase medical equipment for Vernon Jubilee Hospital, such as a fleet of endoscopes, CT Scanner, Cardiac Stress Testing equipment, ventilators, an operating table, birthing beds, a Holmium laser, arthroscopic video cameras, cardiac monitors, IV pumps, ENT Navigation system, equipment and furnishings for the 6th and 7th floor of Polson Tower, surgical equipment for the OR, and high definition camera heads and control units for the OR and more.

The campaign is launched each November and runs until the end of December. During the campaign, strings of bulbs are lit on the tree atop the hospital to represent incoming donations. By the end of the campaign, the fully-lit tree symbolizes the success of the campaign and the enhancement of health care in the North Okanagan.

Many people are waiting for non-emergency procedures, including hip and knee replacements which greatly affects their quality of life. Donations are one way you can help more people receive the critical surgical care they require.

Last year was the most successful Light a Bulb in its 30-year history raising almost $290,000 towards the purchase of a new fleet of endoscopes for the Ambulatory Care Unit. This year’s campaign will help fund the purchase of six new anaesthetic machines to increase surgical capacity at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The 2018 goal is to raise $275,000 through the fundraiser for the purchase of new anaesthetic machines to increase surgical capacity at VJH.

Donations can be made online through https://vjhfoundation.org/what-we-do/light-a-bulb-campaign/.

